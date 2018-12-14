The Vancouver Whitecaps dealt forward Erik Hurtado to Sporting KC in exchange for two picks in the MLS Superdraft, the team announced on Friday. The Whitecaps receive Sporting KC’s natural first-round pick in 2021 and their natural second-round pick in 2020.

“We are thankful to Erik for his contributions on and off the pitch over his six seasons in Vancouver, we wish him all the best in his next chapter in Kansas City,” Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a release. “This is a move that benefits both Erik and the club as we continue to make changes to our roster for the short, medium, and long term.”

Hurtado scored 17 goals and 13 assists in 123 appearances across all competitions for the Whitecaps.

The 28-year-old was selected fifth overall by the Whitecaps in the 2013 MLS Superdraft.