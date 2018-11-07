Waston looking to move on from Whitecaps: I don't like 'two-faced people'

The Vancouver Whitecaps hired Canadian Marc Dos Santos as the team's new head coach on Wednesday.

Dos Santos, 41, spent last season with LAFC, where he served as an assistant coach under Bob Bradley. He helped the club set an MLS record for the most points earned in an inaugural season.

He is a two-time North American Soccer League coach of the year, where he made three consecutive championship final appearances as a head coach and won the 2017 NASL Soccer Bowl Championship with the San Francisco Deltas.

Dos Santos brings more than 10 years of coaching experience, including stops in Canada, the United States, Brazil and Portugal.

The Whitecaps missed the MLS playoffs this year for the second time in three seasons and previous coach Carl Robinson was fired on Sept.28.