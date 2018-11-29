SPOKANE, Wash. — Bailey Brkin stopped all 27 shots he faced as the Spokane Chiefs blanked the Prince George Cougars 4-0 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Riley Woods scored twice, including the eventual winner, for Spokane (14-8-3), while Adam Beckman and Cordel Larson also scored.

Taylor Gauthier turned aside 27-of-30 shots for Prince George (10-13-3).

The Chiefs went 0 for 9 on the power play and the Cougars were 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Luka Burzan scored twice as Brandon tamed the Broncos.

Cole Reinhardt's goal 7:57 into the second period was the eventual winner for the Wheat Kings (11-7-6), while Ridly Greig and Zach Wytinck also scored.

Alec Zawatsky replied for Swift Current (4-19-2).

---

RAIDERS 6 OIL KINGS 3

EDMONTON — Parker Kelly had a pair of goals as Prince Albert doubled the Oil Kings to stretch its win streak to 18.

Brayden Pachal put away the winner for the Raiders (25-1-0) at 3:54 of the second period. Max Martin, Aliaksei Protas and Kody McDonald chipped in as well.

Trey Fix-Wolansky had a hat trick for Edmonton (14-10-4).

---

WARRIORS 3 ICE 1

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Josh Brook registered the game-winning goal as Moose Jaw topped Kootenay.

Keenan Taphorn and Jett Woo also scored for the Warriors (13-5-4).

Peyton Krebs replied for the Ice (7-17-4).

---

TIGERS 6 REBELS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Ryan Jevne led the Tigers past Red Deer with a hat trick.

Trevor Longo picked up the game-winning goal for Medicine Hat (12-12-3) at 1:48 of the third period. Ryan Chyzowski and James Hamblin rounded out the attack for the Tigers.

Zak Smith and Jeff de Wit scored for the Rebels (16-8-1).

---

GIANTS 2 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Milos Roman scored the go-ahead goal 9:41 into the second period as Vancouver edged the Rockets.

Dylan Plouffe also scored for the Giants (18-6-2).

Nolan Foote was the lone scorer for Kelowna (11-15-1).

---

BLADES 2 ROYALS 1

VICTORIA — Zach Huber's goal early in the third period lifted Saskatoon over the Royals.

Kristian Roykas Marthinsen opened scoring in the second period for the Blades (16-9-2).

Scott Walford replied for Victoria (12-9-0) in the first minute of the third.

Royals centre Kaid Oliver earned a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a check to the head at 17:45 of the second period.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 WINTERHAWKS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Connor Dewar had a goal and an assist to power the Silvertips past Portland.

Sean Richards knocked in the winner for Everett (20-7-1) at 15:27 of the second period, while Reece Vitelli and Martin Fasko-Rudas and also scored.

Cross Hanas scored for the Winterhawks (14-10-2).