REGINA — Tanner Howe scored twice on the power play and added two assists to lead the Regina Pats to a 7-1 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors in Western Hockey League action on Sunday.

Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists for the Pats (15-17-0-0), which also got goals from Jakob Brook, Zack Stringer, Cole Carrier and Drew Englot. Ryker Evans contributed four assists.

Goalie Matthew Kieper stopped 21 pucks in the win.

Jagger Firkus, on the power play, netted a consolation goal for the Warriors (17-16-3-1).

Jackson Unger and Carl Tetachuk split goaltending duties. Unger gave up four goals on 11 shots before being pulled midway through the first period. Tetachuk stopped 25 pucks in relief.

Regina went 3 for 5 on the power play while Moose Jaw was 1 for 5.

Elsewhere in the WHL, the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-4 in a shootout; the Brandon Wheat Kings snuck past the Calgary Hitmen 3-2 in overtime; the Red Deer Rebels triumphed over the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-2; the Portland Winterhawks defeated the Kamloops Blazers 5-2; and the Everett Silvertips doubled up the Tri-City Americans 6-3.

