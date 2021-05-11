43m ago
WHL: Blazers go on scoring spree to beat Rockets
Connor Levis had three goals and two assists and Fraser Minten scored once and set up four more as the Kamloops Blazers downed the Kelowna Rockets 10-2 on Monday in Western Hockey League play.
The Canadian Press
KELOWNA, B.C. — Connor Levis had three goals and two assists and Fraser Minten scored once and set up four more as the Kamloops Blazers downed the Kelowna Rockets 10-2 on Monday in Western Hockey League play.
Josh Pillar and Caeden Bankier each added a goal and three assists, Matthew Seminoff struck twice, while Orrin Centazzo and Inaki Baragano had a goal and an assist apiece for the Blazers (17-4-0), who have won five in a row.
Alex Swetlikoff and Dillon Hamaliuk scored for the Rockets (9-5-1).
Dylan Ernst made 24 saves for Kamloops.
Cole Schwebius stopped 21-of-27 shots for Kelowna in two periods of work before giving way to Roman Basran, who made 13 saves in a period of relief.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.