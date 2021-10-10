WHL Roundup: Hitmen beat Broncos for first victory of season

CALGARY — Riley Fiddler-Schultz led the way with three points for the Calgary Hitmen in a 4-1 victory over the visiting Swift Current Broncos in the Western Hockey League on Sunday.

Fiddler-Schultz set up the game's first three goals, including Adam Kydd's game-winner 4:15 into the third period.

He fed Grayden Siepmann at 8:44 of the first, and found Sean Tschigerl for the short-handed goal for a 3-0 lead 12:33 in the third.

Tyson Galloway added a late empty-net goal for the Hitmen (1-2-0), which got 25 saves from Brayden Peters.

It's Calgary's first win of the season after back-to-back losses to the Lethbridge Hurricanes to open the new WHL campaign.

Mathew Ward scored the lone goal for the Broncos (2-3-0) in the third period. Reid Dyck stopped 37-of-40 pucks in defeat.

---

WHEAT KINGS 4 PATS 2

REGINA – Chad Nychuk scored twice, including an empty-net goal that proved to be the game-winner, and Carson Bjarnason made 39 saves for Brandon (2-3-0) against Regina (2-3-0).

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 CHIEFS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. – Dante Giannuzzi made 29 saves for the shutout and Portland (1-2-1) blanked Spokane (1-2-1). The Winterhawks scored all three of their goals in the first period.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2021.