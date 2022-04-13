KENNEWICK, Wash. — James Stefan scored in overtime as the Portland Winterhawks held on for a 4-3 win over the Tri-City Americans in Western Hockey League action Tuesday.

The Winterhawks had a two-goal lead with less than five minutes to go in the second period, but the Americans came back and Parker Bell's goal 12 minutes into the third forced the extra frame.

Jack O'Brien, Kyle Chyzowski and Marcus Nguyen also scored for Portland (46-16-5), which won its fifth game in a row and moved within three points of Everett for top spot in the Western Conference.

Samuel Huo and Petr Moravec had the other goals for the Americans (18-42-6), who are last in the West and are 0-4-1 over their last five games.

Dante Giannuzzi made 20 saves for Portland, while Tomas Suchanek stopped 39 shots for Tri-City.

Portland converted its only power-play chance, while Tri-City was 0-for-3.

WARRIORS 5 WHEAT KINGS 2

BRANDON, Man. — Ryder Korczak had a goal and two assists as Moose Jaw beat the Wheat Kings.

Eric Alarie, Jagger Firkus, Brayden Yager and Atley Calvert also scored for Moose Jaw (37-23-6).

Nate Danielson and Nolan Ritchie scored for Brandon (35-26-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022.