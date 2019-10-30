52m ago
WHL Roundup: Oliver leads Royals to shootout win over Rockets
The Canadian Press
VICTORIA — Kaid Oliver scored once in a regulation and again in the shootout as the Victoria Royals downed the Kelowna Rockets 4-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.
Gary Haden and Will Warm also scored for the Royals (6-5-1).
Pavel Novak, Sean Comrie and Ethan Ernst replied for the Rockets (7-4-2).
Shane Farkas combined with Brock Gould for 21 saves for Victoria. Roman Basran turned away 25 shots for Kelowna.