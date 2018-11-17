Goaltender Ian Scott scored his first career goal while stopping 23 shots as his Prince Albert Raiders beat the Tri-City Americans 3-1 on Friday, extending their win streak to 12 games in Western Hockey League action.

Scott stopped a dump-in from centre behind his net, turned and flipped the puck over everyone before watching it slide into the empty net at 19:44 of the third period for an insurance marker.

The 19-year-old Maple Leafs prospect is 16-1-0 with a 1.47 goals-against average and .947 save percentage in 17 starts.

Sergei Sapego and Brayden Pachal also scored for the Raiders (19-1-0), the No. 1-ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League.

Krystof Hrabik was the lone Americans (12-7-0) skater to beat Scott. Beck Warm stopped 27-of-29 shots in a losing cause.

Prince Albert went 1 for 2 on the power play while Tri-Ciy failed to score on five chances with the man advantage.

---

WHEAT KINGS 4 TIGERS 1

BRANDON, Man. — Ben McCartney scored twice and Ridly Greig had a goal and two assists as the Wheat Kings dealt Medicine Hat its fifth loss in a row.

Linden McCorrister also scored while Ethan Kruger turned away 34 shots for Brandon (10-4-6).

Jordan Hollett kicked out 49-of-53 shots to give the Tigers (9-11-3) a chance. Baxter Anderson had the lone goal.

---

HITMEN 5 ICE 0

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Jack McNaughton made 19 saves and Ryder Korczak scored twice as Calgary blanked Kootenay.

Mark Kastelic, Jake Kryski and Dakota Krebs also scored for the Hitmen (7-12-2).

Duncan McGovern turned aside 37 shots for the Ice (7-13-3).

---

HURRICANES 3 OIL KINGS 2 (SO)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Taylor Ross tied the game at 18:42 of the third, then scored the shootout winner to lift the Hurricanes over Edmonton.

Reece Klassen made 35 saves while Jake Elmer also scored in regulation for Lethbridge (9-6-4).

Vince Loschiavo and Jalen Luypen replied for the Oil Kings (13-7-3), who are 8-0-2 in their last 10 contests. Dylan Myskiw stopped 29 shots in defeat.

---

REBELS 7 ROCKETS 0

RED DEER, Alta. — Ethan Anders made 28 saves and Brandon Hagel had a goal and two helpers as the Rebels shutout Kelowna.

Dallon Melin, Chris Douglas, Reese Johnson, Jeff de Wit, Alex Morozoff and Carson Sass rounded out the Red Deer (14-5-1) offence.

Starter James Porter gave up four goals on 18 shots in 33:23 of work to take the loss for the Rockets (8-13-1), who are on a four-game slide.

---

CHIEFS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nolan Reid had a pair of goals as the Chiefs doubled up Seattle to hand the Thunderbirds their seventh straight loss.

Dawson Weatherill made 32 saves while Carter Chorney and Adam Beckman rounded out the Spokane (11-7-3) attack.

Zack Andrusiak and Tyler Carpendale scored for Seattle (7-9-3). Liam Hughes turned away 35-of-38 shots in defeat.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 SILVERTIPS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joachim Blichfeld had three goals and an assist as the red-hot Winterhawks snapped Everett's win streak at five games.

Jake Gricius and Mason Mannek also scored while Shane Farkas made 27 saves for Portland (13-6-2), which is 6-0-1 in its last seven.

Jalen Price and Sean Richards found the back of the net for the Silvertips (15-7-0). Dustin Wolf stopped 24-of-28 shots in a losing cause.

---

GIANTS 10 PATS 4

LANGLEY, B.C. — Milos Roman, Tristen Nielsen and Yannik Valenti had a pair of goals each as Vancouver downed Regina.

Justin Sourdif, Bowen Byram, Jared Dmytriw and Dawson Holt also scored for the Giants (14-4-2). Trent Miner made 24 saves for the win.

Nick Henry had a hat trick and Jake Leschyshyn also scored for the Pats (7-14-0). Dean McNabb stopped 24-of-30 shots in 45:03 of relief for the loss.

---