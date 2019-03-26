The big winner at the trade deadline could well be the Colorado Avalanche, which holds the Ottawa Senators’ first-round pick this season courtesy of the Matt Duchene trade last season.

With the Senators trading away their top three goal-scorers at the deadline, they will be hard-pressed to escape last place overall in the NHL – and if that comes pass, the Avs will have an 18.5 per cent chance of winning the Draft Lottery and the opportunity to select Jack Hughes No. 1 overall in the 2019 Draft.

If the lottery were held today, Edmonton would have a five per cent chance and Vancouver a six per cent chance.

The Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, April 9 in Toronto.

Here are the lottery odds for all 15 current non-playoff teams, ranked according to point percentage.

2019 Draft Lottery Odds RK TEAM PTS% GP PTS % CHANCE AT NO. 1 PICK 1 Colorado (from Ottawa) .387 75 58 18.5 2 Los Angeles .427 75 64 13.5 3 Detroit .427 75 64 11.5 4 New Jersey .435 77 67 9.5 5 Anaheim .468 77 72 8.5 6 NY Rangers .473 75 71 7.5 7 Buffalo .473 75 71 6.5 8 Vancouver .487 76 74 6.0 9 Edmonton .493 75 74 5.0 10 Chicago .507 75 76 3.5 11 Minnesota .513 77 79 3.0 12 Florida .513 76 78 2.5 13 Arizona .520 76 79 2.0 14 Philadelphia .526 76 80 1.5 15 Columbus* .573 75 86 1.0

* - Pick acquired by the Senators in the Matt Duchene trade made with Columbus on Feb. 22. It is lottery protected if it falls in the Top 3, meaning Ottawa would instead get the Blue Jackets' first-rounder in 2020.