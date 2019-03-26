10h ago
Who will win the Jackpot? 2019 Draft Lottery Odds
The big winner at the trade deadline could well be the Colorado Avalanche, which holds the Ottawa Senators’ first-round pick this season courtesy of the Matt Duchene trade last season.
With the Senators trading away their top three goal-scorers at the deadline, they will be hard-pressed to escape last place overall in the NHL – and if that comes pass, the Avs will have an 18.5 per cent chance of winning the Draft Lottery and the opportunity to select Jack Hughes No. 1 overall in the 2019 Draft.
If the lottery were held today, Edmonton would have a five per cent chance and Vancouver a six per cent chance.
The Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, April 9 in Toronto.
Here are the lottery odds for all 15 current non-playoff teams, ranked according to point percentage.
2019 Draft Lottery Odds
|RK
|TEAM
|PTS%
|GP
|PTS
|% CHANCE AT NO. 1 PICK
|1
|Colorado (from Ottawa)
|.387
|75
|58
|18.5
|2
|Los Angeles
|.427
|75
|64
|13.5
|3
|Detroit
|.427
|75
|64
|11.5
|4
|New Jersey
|.435
|77
|67
|9.5
|5
|Anaheim
|.468
|77
|72
|8.5
|6
|NY Rangers
|.473
|75
|71
|7.5
|7
|Buffalo
|.473
|75
|71
|6.5
|8
|Vancouver
|.487
|76
|74
|6.0
|9
|Edmonton
|.493
|75
|74
|5.0
|10
|Chicago
|.507
|75
|76
|3.5
|11
|Minnesota
|.513
|77
|79
|3.0
|12
|Florida
|.513
|76
|78
|2.5
|13
|Arizona
|.520
|76
|79
|2.0
|14
|Philadelphia
|.526
|76
|80
|1.5
|15
|Columbus*
|.573
|75
|86
|1.0
* - Pick acquired by the Senators in the Matt Duchene trade made with Columbus on Feb. 22. It is lottery protected if it falls in the Top 3, meaning Ottawa would instead get the Blue Jackets' first-rounder in 2020.