Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens posted an update to his Instagram Thursday as he continues to recover from a frightening crash at Pocono Raceway on Aug. 19.

Wickens says he is still a long way away from walking but added that his upper-body strength is improving. Here is the full update:

"Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today. My upper body is getting stronger and stronger and hopefully I’ll be able to do it unassisted soon. I’ve only been posting videos of the small movement in my legs, but the reality is I am far away from walking on my own. Some people are a bit confused with the severity of my injury, so I wanted let you know the reality of it. I’ve never worked harder for anything in my life, and I am giving it all I’ve got to spark those nerves in my legs," Wickens wrote.

He was airlifted to hospital following the crash with injuries that included a thoracic spinal fracture and a fractured neck.

Carlos Munoz filled in for Wickens at Schmidt Peterson during his absence.