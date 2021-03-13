Wild Card Two's Koe moves into sole possession of first place

CALGARY — Wild Card Two's Kevin Koe defeated Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson 12-4 on Saturday afternoon to secure at least a playoff tiebreaker at the Canadian men's curling championship.

Koe had two early three-point ends in a game that was conceded after the minimum eight ends. He improved to 9-2 and moved into sole possession of first place in the championship pool standings.

Wild Card Three's Wayne Middaugh fell into a second-place tie after dropping a 6-3 decision to Canada's Brad Gushue.

Both teams were left with 8-3 records entering the evening draw at the Markin MacPhail Centre. Joining them in a four-way tie were Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone and Alberta's Brendan Bottcher.

Dunstone edged Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs 5-4 and Bottcher downed Ontario's John Epping 8-3.

The top three teams will advance to Sunday's playoffs. The second- and third-place teams will meet in an afternoon semifinal with the winner to face the top seed in the evening final.

Epping still had a chance at the playoffs at 7-4 but Jacobs and Gunnlaugson will miss the cut at 6-5.

Gushue won the Tim Hortons Brier last year in Kingston, Ont. He has won the national title three times in the last four years.

The Brier winner will represent Canada at the world men's curling championship next month in the same Canada Olympic Park venue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.