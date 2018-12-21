Dumba expected to miss time after fight with Tkachuk; Schneider placed on IR

The Minnesota Wild will be without defenceman Matt Dumba for a while.

Wild general manager Paul Fenton told reporters Friday that Dumba's upper-body injury will require surgery and is expected to keep him out for a significant period of time.

"He is in a state of shock. He is visibly upset," Fenton said of the 24-year-old defenceman.

Fenton added that Dumba is unaware exactly when he sustained the injury.

The Athletic's Michael Russo wrote earlier on Friday that if the injury ends up requiring surgery, it could end the his season. Even if surgery is required, the Wild are still holding out hope he could return toward the end of the year. He will continue to be evaluated over the course of the next week.

Dumba suffered the injury during Saturday’s matchup with the Calgary Flames. He was involved in a fight just 40 seconds into the game, but it is not clear if he suffered the injury during the fight or at a later instance of the game. He eventually left after the first period and did not return.

Dumba is off to a strong start this season with 12 goals and 10 assists in 32 games. He is second among Wild defencemen this season with 22 points and leads all blueliners with 60 hits. His goal total is just two shy of his career-high of 14.

He is in the first season of a five-year, $30 million contract he signed last summer.

The Wild will be back in action Saturday night in St. Paul as they host the Dallas Stars.