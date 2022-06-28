Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy is closing in on a deal to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge and his front office underwent an extensive coaching search process that included former head coaches, top assistants, G League coaches and former players. Will Hardy -- the top assistant on Ime Udoka's Boston staff -- emerged as the strong frontrunner. https://t.co/NamLf1lOZ3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2022

Quin Snyder resigned as Utah's head coach after eight seasons earlier this month.

Charania further reports that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge - a former Celtics executive - conducted an extensive search with Hardy emerging as the favourite.

Hardy, who will become the NBA's youngest active head coach at age 34, was Ime Udoka's top assistant with Boston.

Furthermore, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Jazz are also adding David Fizdale to the front office as an associate GM.

The Jazz are making a hire to the front office too: David Fizdale has agreed to become an associate GM, sources tell ESPN. After 18 seasons as an NBA head and assistant coach, Fizdale will move into management and work closely with GM Justin Zanik and CEO Danny Ainge with Jazz. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

Fizdale, 48, was formerly the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks.