57m ago
Report: Celtics assistant Hardy finalizing deal to become Jazz head coach
Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy is closing in on a deal to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy is closing in on a deal to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday.
Quin Snyder resigned as Utah's head coach after eight seasons earlier this month.
Charania further reports that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge - a former Celtics executive - conducted an extensive search with Hardy emerging as the favourite.
Hardy, who will become the NBA's youngest active head coach at age 34, was Ime Udoka's top assistant with Boston.
Furthermore, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Jazz are also adding David Fizdale to the front office as an associate GM.
Fizdale, 48, was formerly the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks.