Defenceman William Lagesson has cleared after being waived by the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. He will report to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Lagesson, 25, has two assists in 10 games with the Oilers and two assists in 11 AHL games this season.

Forward Gemel Smith was claimed by the Detroit Red Wings after being waived by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. He arrives in the Motor City re-united with his younger brother, Givani, who has played parts of three seasons with the Red Wings.

The elder Smith has three goals and three assists in three games so far this season with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

Meanwhile, defencemen Colton White of the New Jersey Devils and Dillon Heatherington of the Ottawa Senators were placed on waivers Wednesday.

White, 24, has two assists in eight games with the Devils so far this season. Heatherington has zero goals and zero assists in nine games with Ottawa in 2021-22.