Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that William Nylander was late for a meeting Monday and may not play Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Wasn't going to play tomorrow because of it; that will be reassessed ahead of the game.

He skated at practice wearing taxi squad grey and was originally not going to play Tuesday but the coaching staff will reassess Nylander's participation on Tuesday in the wake of Zach Hyman's injury.

Keefe told reporters that Hyman is expected to miss a minimum of two weeks after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alex Edler Sunday night. Edler was suspended two games by NHL Player Safety earlier on Monday.

Nylander registered one goal and one assist in 21:00 of ice time as the Leafs fell 3-2 in overtime to the Canucks Sunday. He has 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points in 40 games so far this season for Toronto.