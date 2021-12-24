

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward William Nylander in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Friday, bringing the team's total to 13 players.



Nylander joins teammates David Kampf, Ilya Mikheyev, Petr Mrazek, Rasmus Sandin, Morgan Rielly, John Tavares, Alexander Kerfoot, Jason Spezza, Wayne Simmonds, T.J. Brodie, Jack Campbell, and Travis Dermott on the COVID-19 protocol list.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe and goaltending coach Steve Briere are also in protocols.



Nylander, 25, has 13 goals and 31 points in 30 games this season.



The Maple Leafs are currently scheduled to return to the ice Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Toronto last played on Dec. 14, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1.