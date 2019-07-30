TORONTO — Saskatchewan running back William Powell, Hamilton defensive back Jumal Rolle and B.C. receiver Ryan Lankford are CFL top performers for Week 7.

Powell ran for three touchdowns on 146 rushing yards as the Roughriders beat the Lions 45-18 Saturday in Vancouver.

Rolle had two interceptions and four tackles Friday as the Tiger-Cats beat visiting Winnipeg 23-15 and handed the Blue Bombers their first loss of the season.

Lankford had a 118-yard touchdown on a missed field goal return and an 89-yard touchdown on a kickoff return for the Lions in the loss to the Roughriders.