Alouettes tie it up, lose Stanback to injury

Montreal Alouettes RB William Stanback left the team's season opener against the Calgary Stampeders in the second quarter with an apparent lower-body injury.

Alouettes' William Stanback was driven off the field after suffering an injury to his leg in the second quarter against Calgary. #CFL pic.twitter.com/pB8F4xUxWv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 10, 2022

Stanback collected a handoff from Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. near the goal line before his knee met the crown of a Stampeder helmet.

Stanback had to be carted off the field with no word yet on his status.