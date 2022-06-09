28m ago
Stanback leaves season opener with lower-body injury
Montreal Alouettes RB William Stanback left the team's season opener against the Calgary Stampeders in the second quarter with an apparent lower-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Alouettes tie it up, lose Stanback to injury
Alouettes' William Stanback was driven off the field after suffering an injury to his leg in the second quarter against Calgary. #CFL pic.twitter.com/pB8F4xUxWv— TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 10, 2022
Stanback collected a handoff from Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. near the goal line before his knee met the crown of a Stampeder helmet.
Stanback had to be carted off the field with no word yet on his status.