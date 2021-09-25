Up Next

Up Next

'A day of emotions': Leafs' Kerfoot on expansion draft, viral fish video

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman William Villeneuve to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced Saturday.

🖊 We’ve signed defenceman William Villeneuve to a three-year entry level contract. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 25, 2021

The 19-year-old split last season with the QMJHL's St. John's Sea Dogs and AHL's Toronto Marlies, scoring three goals and adding 17 assists in 35 combined games.

Villeneuve was selected in the fourth round (No. 122 overall) by the Leafs in the 2020 NHL Draft.

He is a native of Sherbrooke, Que.