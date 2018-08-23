There has been no shortage of changes this summer from the Carolina Hurricanes, who began the off-season with head coach Bill Peters opting out of his contract.

The team traded away Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm and two-time 30-goal scorer Jeff Skinner in addition to allowing career Hurricane and 2006 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Cam Ward to walk in free agency.

Justin Williams, who returned to the Hurricanes as a free agent last season, wasn’t surprised to see team make such an overhaul.

“A team that wins together usually stays together; a team that doesn’t win together has changes,” Williams told the Raleigh News and Observer. “This season there was just a lot more.

“That’s the nature of the business we have. It’s a success league and this team hasn’t been successful... What’s been happening hasn’t been acceptable for us, certainly for new management and certainly the fans. And they deserve better. We deserve better. And we made changes because of it.”

Williams, who has played for four different franchises over his career, argued that he believes new landscapes might serve to benefit both Skinner and Ward.

“Surprised, maybe. Shocked, no," Williams said of his reaction to the Skinner trade. "He’d been here a long time and maybe it was time for a mutual parting. I think that’s what both sides thought.

“I think it might have been time for Jeff. I think he’ll be tremendous in Buffalo. He might score 30, might score 40. He’s a very talented player. Sometimes, in my experience, I needed a change of scenery a couple of times and it worked out for the best for me. He’ll do great there.”

Newly promoted Hurricanes head coach Rob Brind'Amour has promised changes for the team, including scrapping Peters' two-captain system. Chip Alexander of the News and Observer notes 'many would be shocked' Williams is not selected as the captain, though he was passed over a year ago.

“It didn’t hurt me but was I surprised? Yes,” Williams said of Peters' decision last year. “But coming in, and certainly throughout the year, my role was very defined. I know what I am. The players got to know me and what I’m about. Was I a leader on the team? Yes. Did I have a letter? No.

“So it really didn’t matter how I approached things. I tried to help the young guys as best I can. I’m a realist, knowing I came here to do a lot of things, amongst them helping lead this team and by being a good role model.”

In their off-season of change, the Hurricanes have brought in Dougie Hamilton, Michael Ferland, Calvin de Haan and Petr Mrazek. Williams stopped shy of setting the bar too high, but said he believes the Hurricanes will be a competitive bunch this season.

“You never want to set a ceiling,” Williams said. “People are coming into this saying, ‘We’ve got to make the playoffs, we’ve got to make the playoffs.’ That doesn’t whet anyone’s appetite in here. That’s a step but that’s not where we want to be headed.

“You never know where this team is going to end up, how we’re going to jell, how guys are going to improve over the summer, throughout the year. I don’t want to set a ceiling for us because I don’t know where it’s going to be. All I know is we’re going to have a really, really good team.”

The Hurricanes will open their regular season on Oct. 4 against the New York Islanders.