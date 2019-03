Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Newcastle Today at 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

Premier League: West Ham vs. Huddersfield Today at 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

NCAA Basketball - SEC Tournament – Semifinal Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN4

ATP 1000: Indian Wells - Semifinals Today at 1:45PM ET / 10:45AM PT on TSN2