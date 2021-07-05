Denis Shapovalov is through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

The 10th-seeeded Canadian defeated No. 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 16 on Monday.

🍁 SHAPO ➡️ ELITE 🎱



🇨🇦 [10] Denis Shapovalov defeats 🇪🇸 [8] Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 to advance to his second career major quarterfinal & first at #Wimbledon



Next up: 🇷🇺 [25] Karen Khachanov on Wednesday — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 5, 2021

Shapovalov has only reached the quarter-finals at a major once before, having done so at the 2020 US Open.

Shapovalov will face the 25th-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia on Wednesday. The Richmond Hill, Ont. native is 1-0 against Khachanov, having won their lone meeting in three sets at the Davis Cup in 2019.

