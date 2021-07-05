1h ago
Shapovalov beats Bautista Agut to reach Wimbledon quarters
Denis Shapovalov is through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. The 10th-seeeded Canadian defeated No. 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 16 on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Shapovalov beats Bautista Agut to reach Wimbledon quarters
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Denis Shapovalov is through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
The 10th-seeeded Canadian defeated No. 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 16 on Monday.
Shapovalov has only reached the quarter-finals at a major once before, having done so at the 2020 US Open.
Shapovalov will face the 25th-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia on Wednesday. The Richmond Hill, Ont. native is 1-0 against Khachanov, having won their lone meeting in three sets at the Davis Cup in 2019.
More details to follow.