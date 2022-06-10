Spitfires look to take commanding lead over Bulldogs in OHL Championship

The road to the 2022 Memorial Cup continues tonight as the Windsor Spitfires look to extend their 2-1 series lead against the Hamilton Bulldogs in Game 4 of the Ontario Hockey League Final.

The game can be seen LIVE on TSN3, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Spitfires dominated Game 3 on the backs of forward Alex Christopoulos and Dallas Stars prospect Wyatt Johnston who provided two goals each in their 6-3 victory over the Bulldogs.

Forward Jacob Maillet's second-period goal ended up being the game-winner, while New York Rangers prospect Will Cuylle also provided a goal and two assists.

Anaheim Ducks prospect Mason McTavish led the way for the Bulldogs with a goal and assist. Bulldogs forward Logan Morrison and Seattle Kraken prospect Ryan Winterton also scored singles.

Spitfires goaltender Mathias Onuska stopped 35 of 38 shots for the victory while Bulldogs netminder Marco Costantini stopped 26 of 31 shots in the loss.

Game 5 is in Hamilton on Sunday and can also be seen live on TSN4 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT