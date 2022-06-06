WINDSOR, Ont. — The Windsor Spitfires scored three goals in the second period to snap a 2-2 tie and then hung on for a 6-3 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the Ontario Hockey League championship series.

Wyatt Johnston and Alex Christopoulos each scored twice for the Spitfires, who won Game 1 of the series 4-3 in overtime in Hamilton to gain home-ice advantage.

Jacob Maillet and Will Cuylle had the other goals for Windsor. Cuylle also chipped in with two assists.

Logan Morrison, Ryan Winterton and Mason McTavish scored for the Bulldogs, who tied the series on Sunday with a 5-4 win at home. Avery Hayes had two assists for Hamilton, who outshot Windsor 38-32.

After playing three games in four days, the teams will have three days off before Game 4 at the WFCU Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2022