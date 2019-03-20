Detroit Red Wings forward Jacob de la Rose will spend the night in hospital after leaving Tuesday's game early against the New York Rangers with an accelerated heart rate.

Head coach Jeff Blashill said after the game that the 23-year-old went to the hospital for precautionary reasons, adding the team plans to be cautious with his condition.

In 60 games so far this season, de la Rose has three goals and six assists.

Detroit beat beat the Rangers 3-2 and will be back in action Thursday against the St. Louis Blues.