59m ago
Winner of 'Million Dollar Arm' set to join WWE
TSN.ca Staff
Former Pittsburgh Pirates minor league pitcher Rinku Singh is set to join the WWE on Tuesday.
Singh earned a contract after attending an invitation only audition for the WWE for athletes from India and the Middle East .
Over five-seasons in the Pirates' system, Singh compiled a 10-6 record, 2.97 ERA, and 126 strikeouts in 148.1 innnings, but he never advanced past Single-A.
The now 29-year-old made headlines as one of two players to win a minor league baseball contract on the Indian reality competition "Million dollar Arm."
Singh had been a junior javelin medalist before the contest and alongside Dinesh Patel became the first Indian players to sign a professional contract with a MLB team.