42m ago
Bombers extend Most Outstanding Defensive Player Bighill
Adam Bighill is staying in Winnipeg. The Blue Bombers announced Thursday the reigning CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player has signed a one-year contract extension with the team.
TSN.ca Staff
Collaros contract could get complicated for Blue Bombers
Adam Bighill is staying in Winnipeg.
The Blue Bombers announced Thursday the reigning CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player has signed a one-year contract extension with the team.
Bighill has spent the past three seasons with the Blue Bombers, helping the team back-to-back Grey Cups.
A veteran of nine CFL seasons, Bighill has played in 146 games in his CFL career and ranks eighth in league history all-time in total tackles.
The three-time CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player had 70 tackles and added two quarterback sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries last season. He was named a CFL All-Star for the sixth time in his career.