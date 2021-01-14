The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms with American receiver Rasheed Bailey on a one-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Bailey was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Bailey made his CFL debut in 2019 with the Blue Bombers, dressing in five regular season and three playoff games. He finished the regular season with 19 receptions for 206 yards and added four receptions for 26 yards in the playoffs.

The Philadelphia born Bailey played collegiately at Delaware Valley University. After finishing his college career, he spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, B.C. Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.