The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed all-star offensive lineman Pat Neufeld to a one-year contract extension on Tuesday.

Neufeld will return to the Bombers for what will be his 11th CFL season and eighth with Winnipeg.

Neufeld, who started at right guard and right tackle last season, was named to both the West Division and CFL All-Star teams.

The 33-year-old was originally selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the fifth round of the 2010 CFL Draft and was acquired by the Bombers in a trade in 2013.

He has appeared in 119 regular-season games, 82 with the Bombers.