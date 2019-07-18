Jennings takes first team reps for Redblacks, will start against Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Adam Bighill said he will be a game-time decision Friday against the Ottawa Redblacks, per TSN 1290's Darrin Bauming.

Bighill has missed the team's last two games as he recovers from a hamstring injury. The 30-year-old has six tackles in two games this season.

While Bighill's status is up in the air, receiver Chris Matthews will not play Friday against the Redblacks.

Matthews is listed on the one-game injured list for the Bombers, but will be a healthy scratch Friday, per Bauming.

"(Blue Bombers head coach) Mike O'Shea doesn't like the term "healthy scratch."" Bauming reported. "But that is what Chris Matthews is this week for the Bombers."

O'Shea added, per Bauming, that one week's roster isn't indicative of anything other than just that, and Matthews will be a big part of their season moving forward.

Matthews has battled injury and played in just two games this season, recording three receptions for 26 yards.