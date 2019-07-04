Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill will miss the team's game against the Ottawa Redblacks Friday. The Blue Bombers placed Bighill on the one-game injured list ahead of the game.

TSN 1290's Darrin Bauming reported Bighill missed one of the Blue Bombers' three practices this week. Bighill will be replaced in the middle by weakside linebacker Kyrie Wilson, with Jesse Briggs sliding into the lineup at Wilson's usual weakside spot.

Bighill has six tackles in two games for the Blue Bombers this season.