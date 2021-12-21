Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea declined the opportunity to speak formally to the Edmonton Elks regarding their general manager and head coaching vacancies, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

O'Shea, who is coming off his second straight Grey Cup win with the Bombers, is heading into the final season of his contract in Winnipeg in 2022.

O'Shea guided the Bombers to an 11-3 record in 2021, finishing atop the Western Division for the first time in his career and improving on an 11-7 record in 2019.

A three-time Grey Cup champion during his playing career, O'Shea has a 67-55 record as head coach of the Blue Bombers since taking over in 2014. The team has reached the playoffs in each of the past five seasons after missing the postseason in his first two years.

The Elks cleared house in November after a three-win season, firing president and CEO Chris Presson, general manager Brock Sunderland and head coach Jaime Elizondo. Edmonton last made the playoffs in 2017.