Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Nic Demski is expected to miss a couple of games due to an ankle injury, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Demski, 28, sustained the injury during the third quarter of last Friday's 26-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He was removed from the game and did not return.

The Winnipeg, M.B., native has 11 catches for 126 yards in three games this season. Demski has 231 receptions for 2,602 yards and 13 touchdowns in 89 career games with the Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

With Demski out, the Bombers will rely on receivers Greg Ellingson and Rasheed Bailey, who combined for eight catches and 131 yards against the Ticats.