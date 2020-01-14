Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler told the Winnipeg Sun on Tuesday that he has three NFL workouts scheduled for this month after recovering from injuries sustained during the season.

Streveler told Ted Wyman of the Sun that he will work out for the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins.

"It's exciting," Streveler said. "I have absolutely no idea what my future holds."

The 25-year-old Streveler appeared in 17 regular season games for the Blue Bombers last year before helping the team capture the 107th Grey Cup. Streveler finished the regular season with 1,564 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, while adding another 726 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

TSN's Farhan Lalji wrote the following of Streveler in last week's NFL workout watch:

"Despite not being a full-time starter in the CFL, Streveler is proving to be an intriguing option in the NFL and he has one man to thank for that: Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints. When you look at Hill you see a player who’s quarterback by the position that he’s listed, but also a player that can catch balls out of the backfield, one that can be a lead blocker, one that can run the ball like a fullback, and one that can also be a demon on special teams. And when you look at the size and skillset of Streveler, people around the NFL are seeing another version of Taysom Hill.

"As many as eight teams have shown an interest in Streveler but he has not been able to work out for those teams yet because he is still dealing with the ankle injury that he suffered late in the CFL season. He hopes to begin those workouts by the end of January.

"When you talk to people in Winnipeg, I think there’s a high belief that Streveler is going to sign a contract in the NFL, that he’s going to be with the team at least through training camp, and at 25 years of age, that team might choose to continue to develop him on a practice roster."