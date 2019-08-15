1h ago
Harris becomes all-time Canadian leader in yards from scrimmage
Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris became the Canadian Football League's all-time Canadian leader in yards from scrimmage during his team's game against the BC Lions Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Harris passed longtime Montreal Alouettes receiver Ben Cahoon (13,368) for first on the all-time list.
