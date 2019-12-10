Bauming: O'Shea confident that he'll be back to coach the Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Tuesday they have agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract extension.

Neufeld will be entering his seventh season with the Blue Bombers and 10th in the CFL after spending the first three years of his career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 30-year-old appeared in six regular season games for the Bombers last season and all three playoff games, including the 107th Grey Cup.