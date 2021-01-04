Bombers reach new deal with WR Demski

Up Next

Up Next

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have reached a new deal with Canadian wide receiver Nic Demski, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported.

Hearing the @Wpg_BlueBombers have reached a new deal with receiver Nic Demski. #CFL #Bombers — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 4, 2021

In 17 games for the Blue Bombers in 2019, the Winnipeg native finished with 44 receptions for 543 yards and three touchdowns.

The 27-year-old Demski spent the past two seasons in Winnipeg after starting his CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

For his career, Demski has 172 receptions for 1,822 yards and nine touchdowns in 74 games.