The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the release of wide receiver Travis Rudolph on Wednesday.

The move comes after the former Florida State star was arrested in Palm Beach, FL on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges earlier in the day, local authorities say.

The team released a statement following the release.

"The organization was made aware of Travis Rudolph's arrest this morning and he has subsequently been released," team senior director of public relations Darren Cameron said. "Rudolph was signed in December of 2019 and did not play in a game for the Blue Bombers."

Rudolph, 25, is currently being held in Palm Beach County jail, according to the Miami Sun-Sentinel.

A native of West Palm Beach, FL, Rudolph went undrafted, but was signed by the New York Giants in 2017. He appeared in seven games for the team that season, recording 101 yards on eight receptions.

After his release from the Giants in 2018, he signed on with the Miami Dolphins practice squad, but tore his ACL during his first practice.