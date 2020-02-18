WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American linebacker Micah Awe to a two-year contract Monday.

The six-foot, 225-pound Awe had been on the free-agent market since Tuesday.

Awe had 44 tackles, six special-teams tackles, a sack and interception in 10 games last season with Toronto. Awe is entering his fourth CFL season, having spent the previous three with B.C. and the Argonauts.

