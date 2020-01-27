The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed quarterback Zach Collaros to a two-year contract extension on Monday.

Collaros, 31, began last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders but suffered a concussion during the very first series of the season. He was traded to Toronto in late July but never dressed for the Argonauts who dealt him to Winnipeg in October, where he suited up for one regular season game and three playoff games, all Blue Bomber victories, including the franchise's first Grey Cup win in 29 years.

In the postseason, Collaros completed 45 of his 69 pass attempts for 630 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

According to TSN Radio 1290 Winnipeg's Darrin Bauming, as a condition of their deadline-day trade, the Blue Bombers will now send their first-round draft pick for this year (ninth overall) to the Argonauts.

A veteran of 92 career CFL games with the Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Roughriders and Blue Bombers, Collaros has thrown for 16,979 yards with 94 touchdowns and 52 interceptions.

With Collaros signed, fellow Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols is expected to hit free agency next month. Nichols had served as the team's starting quarterback since 2015 when suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in August. His agent said last week that Nichols was "a little bit upset" over the team's decision to prioritize signing Collaros.