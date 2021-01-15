The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the team has signed three Americans to the roster, defensive back Demetrious Cox, defensive end Vontarrius Dora, and receiver Davon Grayson.

Cox, 26, most recently played with the New York Guardians of the XFL. The Jeannette, PA, native has spent time on NFL practice squads for the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals. Cox played four games with the Panthers in 2017.

Dora, 28, also spent time with the Cardinals, suiting up for three games with the club in 2018. He also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Grayson, 25, was most recently a part of the Kansas City Chiefs organization. As a senior at East Carolina University the Cleveland, OH, native finished with career bests in receptions (59), receiving yards (886), and touchdowns (six).