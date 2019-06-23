Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Chris Matthews returned to practice Sunday for the first time in nearly a month.

Matthews, who missed the Blue Bombers' season opener in Week 1, took limited reps with the first and second team Sunday.

Matthews returned to the Blue Bombers after four seasons in the NFL and a brief stint with the Calgary Stampeders last season. He is expected to join the Bombers' starting lineup when fully healthy.

In other Bombers' injury news, Patrick Neufeld was still a spectator at practice Sunday, as Winnipeg returned from their Week 2 bye.