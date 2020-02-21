13m ago
Jets acquire Eakin from Golden Knights
The Winnipeg Jets have acquired forward Cody Eakin from the Vegas Golden Knights, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger in exchange for a conditional fourth round draft pick in 2021 that could become a third-rounder if the Jets make the playoffs or re-sign Eakin.
TSN.ca Staff
The Winnipeg Jets have acquired forward Cody Eakin from the Vegas Golden Knights, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger in exchange for a conditional fourth round draft pick in 2021 that could become a third-rounder if the Jets make the playoffs or re-sign Eakin.
In 41 games with the Golden Knights this season, Eakin has four goals and six assists. The 28-year-old Winnipeg native has spent the past three seasons with the Golden Knights after previously playing with the Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals. In 578 career regular season games, the 2009 third round draft pick has 102 goals and 130 assists.