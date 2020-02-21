The Winnipeg Jets have acquired forward Cody Eakin from the Vegas Golden Knights, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger in exchange for a conditional fourth round draft pick in 2021 that could become a third-rounder if the Jets make the playoffs or re-sign Eakin.

Tough day at the office, but pending completion of trade call, Vegas is Trading Winnipeger, Cody Eakin to the @NHLJets. Confirmed! — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 21, 2020

Conditional 4th that could go to a 3rd. 2021. If the Jets make playoffs or re-sign Eakin. https://t.co/SrjMXsBW64 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 21, 2020

In 41 games with the Golden Knights this season, Eakin has four goals and six assists. The 28-year-old Winnipeg native has spent the past three seasons with the Golden Knights after previously playing with the Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals. In 578 career regular season games, the 2009 third round draft pick has 102 goals and 130 assists.