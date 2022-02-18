Adam Brooks is off to his third team this week.

The Winnipeg Jets claimed Brooks off waivers from the Maple Leafs on Friday, just two days after Toronto claimed the forward from the Vegas Golden Knights.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have claimed F - Adam Brooks off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) February 18, 2022

Brooks, 25, scored two goals in seven games with the Golden Knights before he was placed on waivers on Tuesday. He last played on Dec. 31.

The Winnipeg native started the 2021-22 campaign in the Maple Leafs organization, but was placed on waivers prior to the regular season and was claimed by the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 11.

Brooks had one assist in four appearances with the Canadiens before he was claimed off waivers by the Golden Knights on Nov. 17.

The 6-foot-0 forward was drafted 92nd overall in the 2016 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs.

Brooks has six goals and 11 points in his 29 game career split between the Maple Leafs, Canadiens, and Golden Knights.