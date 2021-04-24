Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry will not play tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

Lowry sustained an injury in the first period of a game on Thursday against the Maple Leafs after Toronto forward Alex Galchenyuk caught him up high on a hit. Lowry was able to remain in the game, playing one more shift, but did not return to action once the second period began.

The 28-year-old Lowry has passed concussion tests but still isn’t feeling 100 per cent healthy and is currently listed as day-to-day.

Lowry has eight goals and 12 assists in 46 games this season. The Jets signed him to a five-year extension earlier in the week.