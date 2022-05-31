The Winnipeg Jets will receive a first-round pick as part of their compensation for Andrew Copp after the New York Rangers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final on Monday.

The Jets received forward Morgan Barron, a conditional second-round pick. a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick in return for Copp at the trade deadline. The conditional second-round pick would be upgraded to a first-rounder if the Rangers reached the conference final with Copp playing at least 50 per cent of the games.

Trade condition update:



With New York #NYR moving on to the 3rd round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2022 2nd round pick sent to the Winnipeg #GoJetsGo in the F Andrew Copp trade has now upgraded to a 2022 1st round pick. https://t.co/icvbIz56ma pic.twitter.com/IqIijjaWmI — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 31, 2022

Copp. 27, has six goals and 12 points in 14 games this postseason, posting a goal and an assist in Game 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes Monday.

The 27-year-old forward, who had 13 goals and 35 points in 56 games with the Jets this season, posted eight goals and 18 points in 16 games with the Rangers after the trade deadline.

The Jets now own their selection at 14th overall in July's draft and will also select with one of the final four picks in the first round after seeing the conditional pick upgraded.