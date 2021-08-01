Copp, Mete among 17 to file for salary arbitration

The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced on Sunday that 17 players have elected salary arbitration.

Teams can elect to take players to arbitration as well, with a deadline of this Tuesday at 5pm et.

Salary arbitration hearings will be held from Aug. 11 to Aug. 26, with specific dates by player still to be announced. Players still have the option of re-signing with their team prior to their arbitration date.

Here is the full list:

Zach Aston-Reese (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Ross Colton (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Andrew Copp (Winnipeg Jets)

Jason Dickinson (Vancouver Canucks)

Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken)

Adam Erne (Detroit Red Wings)

Dante Fabbro (Nashville Predators)

Dennis Gilbert (Colorado Avalanche)

Adin Hill (San Jose Sharks)

Michael McNiven (Montreal Canadiens)

Victor Mete (Ottawa Senators)

Adam Pelech (New York Islanders)

Neal Pionk (Winnipeg Jets)

Zach Sanford (St. Louis Blues)

Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

Jakub Vrana (Detroit Red Wings)

Nikita Zadorov (Calgary Flames)