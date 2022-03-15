Orlesky on importance of game against Vegas for Jets, status of Copp

Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp will miss Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights with an upper-body injury, according to TSN's Sara Orlesky.

Andrew Copp (who was to be a game-time decision) will not play tonight #NHLJets — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) March 15, 2022

Copp, 27, suffered the injury during the Jets 4-3 overtime victory over the St. Louis Blues when he took a high hit from Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist.

The Ann Arbor, Mich., native has 13 goals and 32 points in 54 games this season.

Copp is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and is ranked No. 17 on the TSN Hockey's Trade Bait board.