Health of Campbell, Wheeler in question after latest tilt between Leafs and Jets

Winnipeg Jets' captain Blake Wheeler (undisclosed) left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and will not return, the team announced.

INJURY UPDATE: #NHLJets F - Blake Wheeler will not return to tonight’s game. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) April 1, 2021

Wheeler played five shifts for a total of 5:18 in the first period and did not come out for the start of the second.

"We'll get it looked at tomorrow and have something for you in the next couple of days," Jets head coach Paul Maurice said after the game.

"He may be back on the ice full-on the next game. It's not COVID-related. We just wanted to be real careful with him, and he may be back and never miss a shift again. So it's wide open right now."

The 34-year-old has 10 goals and 21 assists in 36 games this season.

The Jets' next practice is scheduled for Friday.